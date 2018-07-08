Do’s and don’ts for monsoon footcare
Dampness issues
Feet soak up water and constantly get exposed to dirt and mud during the monsoons. This consistent damp condition results in foot soreness and cracks. Wearing covered shoes throughout the day results in fungal infection between toes.
Timely tips
- Soak your feet in lukewarm water after adding a few drops of antiseptic liquid. Scrub the foot and clean the inside portion of nails thoroughly. Dry your feet properly and apply a light moisturiser.
- Closed shoes should be avoided. Wear shoes with light straps that let your feet breathe.
- Keep the feet dry as far as possible. Also, make sure that you wear clean and dry shoes, socks and raincoats.
- Clean the feet with soap and hot water in case you have waded through stagnant water.
- Avoid plastic, leather or canvas shoes. Instead, wear slippers and flip-flops as they let your feet breathe and allow the dirt and water to slip out.
- Use talcum powder on feet to keep them dry.n Don’t walk barefoot in rainwater. Don’t tear cuticles around the toes.
- If you develop bacterial or fungal infection or itching in feet, consult a dermatologist.