Home / Health / Diseases Caused by an Incompatible Food & Lifestyle and their Treatment

Diseases Caused by an Incompatible Food & Lifestyle and their Treatment

— By FPJ Bureau | Apr 09, 2017 05:37 am
contradictory-foods

All the dosas, dhdtus and malas get vitiated if one keeps on taking the above-mentioned incompatible foods and harmful combinations in the diet, resulting in innumerable problems like food poisoning, colitis and sprue syndrome, Vata disorders, abdominal disorders, abdominal swellings, flatulence or distention in the abdomen, alasaka (retention of partially digested food in the abdomen), cholera, acidity, indigestion, anemia, debility, tuberculosis, declination of glow (oja) and energy, hemorrhoids (piles), prameha (urinary abnormality), sinus, common cold, fever, pharyngitis (a throat disorder), diminished vision, dizziness, syncope, insanity, loss of memory, unconsciousness, deterioration of brain power and intellect, intoxication, deterioration of sensory and motor organs, skin disorders, leucoderma, leprosy, erysipelas, ascites, boils or eruptions, fistulas, abscesses, intrinsic hemorrhage, calculi (stones), edema, impotency, infertility, reproductive deformities (miscarriage, abortion, foetal death immediately after birth or deformities in the offspring) and slow poisoning in the body, at limes even leading to death.

Treatment

Remedies for the above-mentioned disorders and other diseases that emerge as a result of incompatible food and harmful combinations can all be treated in the following manner:


  1. Such disorders require detoxification or purification treatments like emesis and purgation. Emesis results only in alleviation of dosas whereas purgation detoxifies the entire abdomen, making it possible to cure the disease completely.
  2. Consuming food substances having opposing properties to those of the incompatible food, causing the disorder.
  3. Be aware of compatibility and incompatibility of food based on physiology and constitution. Also be careful in selecting a compatible diet, clearing the root cause of the disease, so as to prevent a disease in the future.

People unaffected by incompatible diet

  1. One who exercises regularly because exercise improves immunity.
  2. Those who regularly consume oily and smooth substances such as milk, clarified butter (ghee] and other such substances.
  3. One with strong digestive fire.
  4. A physically strong person with the habit of eating unfavorable foods and for whom such foods have transformed into a suitable diet.
  5. Taking incompatible foods in small amounts does not affect a person much or if affected the result is negligible.

Astanga Sangraha of Vagbhata (an Ayurvedic text) quotes that milk and yogurt having opposite qualities to those of dosa, dusya, time and strength, if used together, arc not harmful. They pacify the ailment. The text specifies that in combination, as a result of specific factors, compatible food sometimes transforms into incompatible food and vice versa. In a similar manner, in several different types of combinations, incompatible substances also surrender their opposing qualities. Therefore, through regular practice and experience, if one gets into the habit of eating and drinking incompatible combinations, then they may turn out to be suitable and favorable for them. Still, in the future there are chances that they may harm the body. Hence, it is recommended to use favorable and compatible foods, rather than incompatible and unfavorable ones, and not leave your health to luck or chance.

Table 20: Effect of Excessive Intake of Food and its Antidotes

Edible Products     Effect of Overeating Antidotes

 
Animal Products

Egg

 

 

Fish
Red meat

 

  

Provokes Kapha and Pitta,

if taken raw

 

Provokes Pitta

 

Heavy to digest

  

Black henbane (Khumsani ajavayana), coriander, turmeric and onion

Coconut, limestone and lemon

Red chilli and clove
Dairy Products

Sour cream

Yogurt

Cottage cheese

Kulfi (Ice cream dessert)

 

  

Provokes Kapha

Provokes Kapha

Provokes Pitta and Kapha

Provokes Kapha

 

  

Coriander or cardamom

Cumin or ginger

Black pepper, red pepper

Clove or cardamom

 
Grains

Oats

 

Wheat

Rice

Popcorn

 

  

Provokes Kapha

 

Provokes Kapha

Provokes Kapha

Causes dryness and provocate Vata

  

Turmeric, mustard seed or cumin

Ginger

Black pepper or clove

Add ghee

 
Vegetables

Legumes or pods

 

Cabbage

 

 

Garlic

Green salad

 

Onion

 

Potato

 

Tomato

  

Provokes Vata and causes

flatulence

Provokes Kapha and Vata

 

 

Provokes Pitta

Provokes Vata

 

Provokes Vata

 

Provokes Vata

 

Provokes Kapha

 

  

Garlic, clove, black pepper, red pepper, ginger, rock salt

Cabbage cooked in sunflower oil with turmeric and mustard seeds

Grated coconut and lemon

Olive oil mixed with lemon juice

Cook or add salt, lemon, yogurt and mustard seeds

Ghee mixed with black pepper

Lemon and cumin

 
Fruits

Avocado, Pear

 

Banana

Mango

Melon

 

Water melon

 

  

Provokes Kapha

 

Provokes Kapha

Causes diarrhea

Causes water retention

 

Causes water retention

  

Turmeric, lemon, garlic or black pepper

Cardamom

Ghee with cardamom

Grated coconut with coriander

Salt with red pepper
Dry Fruits and Nuts

Dry fruits

(in general)

Groundnut

 

Peanut butter

  

Causes dryness or may              provocate Vata

Provokes Vata and Pitta

 

Heavy, provokes Pitta and causes headache

 

  

Take after soaking in water

 

Soak overnight in water, cook it and use

Ginger or roasted cumin powder

 
Stimulants and Depressants

Various alcoholic drinks

 

 

Black tea

Coffee

 

Chocolate

Tobacco

 

 

  

 

Stimulant, depressant

 

 

Stimulant, depressant

Stimulant, depressant

 

Stimulant

Provokes Pitta and Vata, stimulant, depressant

 

  

 

Chew one-fourth teaspoon of cumin seeds or 1-2 cardamom seeds

Ginger

Nutmeg powder with cardamom

Cardamom or cumin

Thymol seed or water hyssop (brahnii) and roots of sweet flag (vaca)

 

