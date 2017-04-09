Diseases Caused by an Incompatible Food & Lifestyle and their Treatment

All the dosas, dhdtus and malas get vitiated if one keeps on taking the above-mentioned incompatible foods and harmful combinations in the diet, resulting in innumerable problems like food poisoning, colitis and sprue syndrome, Vata disorders, abdominal disorders, abdominal swellings, flatulence or distention in the abdomen, alasaka (retention of partially digested food in the abdomen), cholera, acidity, indigestion, anemia, debility, tuberculosis, declination of glow (oja) and energy, hemorrhoids (piles), prameha (urinary abnormality), sinus, common cold, fever, pharyngitis (a throat disorder), diminished vision, dizziness, syncope, insanity, loss of memory, unconsciousness, deterioration of brain power and intellect, intoxication, deterioration of sensory and motor organs, skin disorders, leucoderma, leprosy, erysipelas, ascites, boils or eruptions, fistulas, abscesses, intrinsic hemorrhage, calculi (stones), edema, impotency, infertility, reproductive deformities (miscarriage, abortion, foetal death immediately after birth or deformities in the offspring) and slow poisoning in the body, at limes even leading to death.
Treatment
Remedies for the above-mentioned disorders and other diseases that emerge as a result of incompatible food and harmful combinations can all be treated in the following manner:
- Such disorders require detoxification or purification treatments like emesis and purgation. Emesis results only in alleviation of dosas whereas purgation detoxifies the entire abdomen, making it possible to cure the disease completely.
- Consuming food substances having opposing properties to those of the incompatible food, causing the disorder.
- Be aware of compatibility and incompatibility of food based on physiology and constitution. Also be careful in selecting a compatible diet, clearing the root cause of the disease, so as to prevent a disease in the future.
People unaffected by incompatible diet
- One who exercises regularly because exercise improves immunity.
- Those who regularly consume oily and smooth substances such as milk, clarified butter (ghee] and other such substances.
- One with strong digestive fire.
- A physically strong person with the habit of eating unfavorable foods and for whom such foods have transformed into a suitable diet.
- Taking incompatible foods in small amounts does not affect a person much or if affected the result is negligible.
Astanga Sangraha of Vagbhata (an Ayurvedic text) quotes that milk and yogurt having opposite qualities to those of dosa, dusya, time and strength, if used together, arc not harmful. They pacify the ailment. The text specifies that in combination, as a result of specific factors, compatible food sometimes transforms into incompatible food and vice versa. In a similar manner, in several different types of combinations, incompatible substances also surrender their opposing qualities. Therefore, through regular practice and experience, if one gets into the habit of eating and drinking incompatible combinations, then they may turn out to be suitable and favorable for them. Still, in the future there are chances that they may harm the body. Hence, it is recommended to use favorable and compatible foods, rather than incompatible and unfavorable ones, and not leave your health to luck or chance.
Table 20: Effect of Excessive Intake of Food and its Antidotes
|Edible Products
|Effect of Overeating
|Antidotes
|Animal Products
Egg
Fish
|
Provokes Kapha and Pitta,
if taken raw
Provokes Pitta
Heavy to digest
|
Black henbane (Khumsani ajavayana), coriander, turmeric and onion
Coconut, limestone and lemon
Red chilli and clove
|Dairy Products
Sour cream
Yogurt
Cottage cheese
Kulfi (Ice cream dessert)
|
Provokes Kapha
Provokes Kapha
Provokes Pitta and Kapha
Provokes Kapha
|
Coriander or cardamom
Cumin or ginger
Black pepper, red pepper
Clove or cardamom
|Grains
Oats
Wheat
Rice
Popcorn
|
Provokes Kapha
Provokes Kapha
Provokes Kapha
Causes dryness and provocate Vata
|
Turmeric, mustard seed or cumin
Ginger
Black pepper or clove
Add ghee
|Vegetables
Legumes or pods
Cabbage
Garlic
Green salad
Onion
Potato
Tomato
|
Provokes Vata and causes
flatulence
Provokes Kapha and Vata
Provokes Pitta
Provokes Vata
Provokes Vata
Provokes Vata
Provokes Kapha
|
Garlic, clove, black pepper, red pepper, ginger, rock salt
Cabbage cooked in sunflower oil with turmeric and mustard seeds
Grated coconut and lemon
Olive oil mixed with lemon juice
Cook or add salt, lemon, yogurt and mustard seeds
Ghee mixed with black pepper
Lemon and cumin
|Fruits
Avocado, Pear
Banana
Mango
Melon
Water melon
|
Provokes Kapha
Provokes Kapha
Causes diarrhea
Causes water retention
Causes water retention
|
Turmeric, lemon, garlic or black pepper
Cardamom
Ghee with cardamom
Grated coconut with coriander
Salt with red pepper
|Dry Fruits and Nuts
Dry fruits
(in general)
Groundnut
Peanut butter
|
Causes dryness or may provocate Vata
Provokes Vata and Pitta
Heavy, provokes Pitta and causes headache
|
Take after soaking in water
Soak overnight in water, cook it and use
Ginger or roasted cumin powder
|Stimulants and Depressants
Various alcoholic drinks
Black tea
Coffee
Chocolate
Tobacco
|
Stimulant, depressant
Stimulant, depressant
Stimulant, depressant
Stimulant
Provokes Pitta and Vata, stimulant, depressant
|
Chew one-fourth teaspoon of cumin seeds or 1-2 cardamom seeds
Ginger
Nutmeg powder with cardamom
Cardamom or cumin
Thymol seed or water hyssop (brahnii) and roots of sweet flag (vaca)