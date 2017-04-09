Diseases Caused by an Incompatible Food & Lifestyle and their Treatment

All the dosas, dhdtus and malas get vitiated if one keeps on taking the above-mentioned incompatible foods and harmful combinations in the diet, resulting in innumerable problems like food poisoning, colitis and sprue syndrome, Vata disorders, abdominal disorders, abdominal swellings, flatulence or distention in the abdomen, alasaka (retention of partially digested food in the abdomen), cholera, acidity, indigestion, anemia, debility, tuberculosis, declination of glow (oja) and energy, hemorrhoids (piles), prameha (urinary abnormality), sinus, common cold, fever, pharyngitis (a throat disorder), diminished vision, dizziness, syncope, insanity, loss of memory, unconsciousness, deterioration of brain power and intellect, intoxication, deterioration of sensory and motor organs, skin disorders, leucoderma, leprosy, erysipelas, ascites, boils or eruptions, fistulas, abscesses, intrinsic hemorrhage, calculi (stones), edema, impotency, infertility, reproductive deformities (miscarriage, abortion, foetal death immediately after birth or deformities in the offspring) and slow poisoning in the body, at limes even leading to death.

Treatment

Remedies for the above-mentioned disorders and other diseases that emerge as a result of incompatible food and harmful combinations can all be treated in the following manner:

Such disorders require detoxification or purification treatments like emesis and purgation. Emesis results only in alleviation of dosas whereas purgation detoxifies the entire abdomen, making it possible to cure the disease completely. Consuming food substances having opposing properties to those of the incompatible food, causing the disorder. Be aware of compatibility and incompatibility of food based on physiology and constitution. Also be careful in selecting a compatible diet, clearing the root cause of the disease, so as to prevent a disease in the future.

People unaffected by incompatible diet

One who exercises regularly because exercise improves immunity. Those who regularly consume oily and smooth substances such as milk, clarified butter (ghee] and other such substances. One with strong digestive fire. A physically strong person with the habit of eating unfavorable foods and for whom such foods have transformed into a suitable diet. Taking incompatible foods in small amounts does not affect a person much or if affected the result is negligible.

Astanga Sangraha of Vagbhata (an Ayurvedic text) quotes that milk and yogurt having opposite qualities to those of dosa, dusya, time and strength, if used together, arc not harmful. They pacify the ailment. The text specifies that in combination, as a result of specific factors, compatible food sometimes transforms into incompatible food and vice versa. In a similar manner, in several different types of combinations, incompatible substances also surrender their opposing qualities. Therefore, through regular practice and experience, if one gets into the habit of eating and drinking incompatible combinations, then they may turn out to be suitable and favorable for them. Still, in the future there are chances that they may harm the body. Hence, it is recommended to use favorable and compatible foods, rather than incompatible and unfavorable ones, and not leave your health to luck or chance.

Table 20: Effect of Excessive Intake of Food and its Antidotes