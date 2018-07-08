Dialogue with Guru

The Marma of Dharma and Karma

From the yogic spiritual perspective, no action can be judged or evaluated on the basis of quantity or magnitude. It is the spirit behind any action that make actions smaller or bigger. If we fulfill our duties without any attachment to its results, then we must realise that our work is big, great and the best. But, if we are concerned with the fruits of our actions; then although our action may appear to be something stupendous from the worldly point of view, it will still be considered inferior. It may endow us with wealth, position, power, and worldwide appraisal and recognition, but it will not make us realise our own true self. Hence, my beloved friends! devote yourself completely in whatever human beneficiary work you have, accept it as God’s grace and allow yourself to be totally absorbed in it, you will then derive true happiness, you will then be engulfed with divine bliss for every second.

Getting entirely immersed in actions dedicated to the upliftment of the society, increases its capability and potentiality manifolds. Always remember! if our capability and potentiality for actions do not increase, then understand that we are loosing our valuable time in the imagination of the results of actions and we are heading in the wrong direction. Hence, we need to enjoy our work, we have to immerse ourselves in it. Absorption in actions will automatically thwart the sadvikaras (the six afflictions) – kama (desire), krodha (anger), lobha (greed), moha (infatuation), mada (ego) and matsara (jealousy); we will then become supremely pure and Yoga will automatically be produced in us.

When we devote ourselves completely in one of our chosen fields with the sole goal of self and social betterment, we then are established in our own true state, our work becomes our greatest endeavour, we become unattached: we become a yogi. Do remember! that those who commit acts of deceiving others, wear weird and amusing garments, sport long beard and hair or preach without practising the same, or are a master of various types of asanas (body postures) cannot be called a One who is established in self, has achieved dexterity in his actions and in whom love has evolved, is indeed a yogi.

Donating wealth earned by unholy means of lies, deceit, frauds and cheating can never bring Wealth earned through the holy means of truth, honesty and hardwork signifies dharma. Donation of this kind of wealth, In fact will purify and enhance it manyfold.

Should wealth be earned or not be earned in life? Yes, definitely, wealth should be earned, but why? So as to meetone’s necessary requirements and not to depend on others; to help those who are truly incapable in fulfilling their needs and to help the society in its various welfare activities, but remember wealth should be earned only through dharmic

While performing actions we should think that everything is in our hands. We can make our actions as beautiful as possible, we can make it even better. But, fruition of the actions, we should think that everything is is in the hands of the other (God), we do not have anything in our hands. We should accept whatever the results, whether good or bad. The karmacakra (the cycle of actions) is continuously in motion. We should never work to earn praise from others. May our actions not only purify our citta (mind), but also act as a source of motivation and inspiration to others and are so influential that they are cherished by others for the many ages to come.

The one who apprehends the essence and limitations of every object (person, wealth, power, position, fame and respect) alone can explore the infinity and singularity or remarkability of the Supreme soul (God).

We do not have cent percent control over the worldly result of all actions, but we do have the total authority over the efforts required for the accomplishment of every kind of action. Hence, we should persevere for the performance of the actions and not for their outcome.

We should undertake such actions that purifies our citta (mind) and become an epitome of reverence for others as well.

One who immerses himself completely in performing his duties, never suffers any loss.

Do not be scared of what people will say about your endeavours. Do your work in such a fashion that even others are inspired and begin to say “We too will do the same.”

It is a must to diligently discharge one’s own duties before aspiring to hold control over others.

Karma and the science of its Result

We should perform our actions in such a way that we attain self-realisation and the mere thought of our name inspires and propels the denizens of this world into uninterrupted purusartha (perseverance), providing them with unmitigated guidance as well.

According to Maharsi Dayananda: Actions performed by a living-being through its mind, senses and physical body is

Mind, speech and the body- these are the three chief channels of actions.

The three noble actions performed by the mind are compassion, disinclination and theism.

The four virtuous actions of speech are speaking the truth, speaking sweetly, speaking benignly and svadhyaya (Self-study or study of the scriptures) and the four sinful actions of speech include speaking untruth, speaking harshly, speaking to disregard and downgrade others and speaking without any purpose (to prattle).

Human-beings perform three kinds of good actions through their physical body: protection, generosity and selfless service; while violence, theft and promiscuity are the three sinful actions committed through the physical body.

How, when, where and in what form the results of action are manifested? Human beings cannot know the answer to these questions with complete conviction, this task is performed and regulated by the Supreme soul Himself. Yes, man can definitely know certain things on the basis of the scriptures.