Dialogue with Guru

Everyone, certainly has to do some kind of business in this world. No matter what we wish to sell, there will never be a shortage of buyers. But the choice of the product for sale rests with us. Do remember! some become rich by selling articles and some achieve greatness in the process of selling articles.

The unforgettable formulae for success

We must not wait for any special opportunity to appear, rather, should put our maximum efforts to turn every opportunity into a special one.

The path is long and the time is slipping away very fast. We should wholeheartedly dedicate ourselves to achieve the set goal with all our inner strength.

Victory and defeat depend on attitude; If we accept, then we are defeated and if we resolve firmly, then victory is ours.

There is every possibility of a victory if we act; but defeat is inevitable if we desist from action.

Success of any kind is impossible without performing actions. Constant efforts are needed for achieving success. The degree of dedication to and identification with actions will decide the magnitude of victory. We must take up whatever benevolent acts that opportunity presents us with full capabilities, qualifications, interest, alertness and with cent-present devotion to God. According to the great personalities this will definitely earn success. But, how to develop cent-percent devotion to God? One must understand the answer to the above question. The answer to this questions is- consider that whatever you will do, its fruits will be awarded by God and it will be very beneficial to you in whatever form you get it. My Lord will give me the best results and no one can in any situation, under any circumstances and at any cost deprive me of this justice and compassion of God. As soon as this resolute belief instills , we will develop cent percent devotion to God and our citta (mind) will become free of every kind of thoughts; our actions will become Yoga and we will attain Yoga. This is the supreme success in life.

It would be great if we can awaken ourselves and others…otherwise, at least, let us not be beguiled by someone else.

Coat according to the cloth spread.

Half the wealth of the wealthy is spent on showing that they are wealthy. Hence, do not squander away your wealth, rather utilise it correctly.

A single bad quality is enough to bring destruction, even if we are blessed with innumerous good qualities.

The reasons for failure

Persons who are inattentive, weak, diseased, irregular, unsystematic, procrastinate work, hopeless, unorganised, lazy and lethargic, cruel, harsh, selfish, intractable, volatile hasty, miserly, avaricious and an atheist are never successful in their lives.

We should move towards our objective with consummate ardour, but at the same time, proper self-assessment is vitally important, otherwise our situation will turn out to be similar to this monkey Once, a hungry monkey went is search of food to the jungle. There it saw a farm. Ripe and juicy maize was there in the field. The monkey was overjoyed to see the field full of maize and thought, “I have come across a great meal today. I shall carry this entire food home and enjoy eating it for several days.”

With this thought the monkey started plucking the corn-cobs. It plucked a corn-cob and tucked it in its armpit. The monkey plucked another one and as soon as it opened its armpit to place the maize there, the first one fell down. In this manner, it plucked out all the corn-cobs, but each of them fell as soon as it tried to tuck another under its armpit. Ultimately, the monkey was left with a lone corn-cob. The monkey was under the impression that it was plucking all the maizes of the farm, where as, all it managed to get finally, was nothing more than a single corn-cob.

We forcefully push others to work and pressurise them to lead their lives as per our own attitude, beliefs and rules. By imposing our thoughts and perspectives on others neither are their faults corrected; nor does our mind rejoice.

‘A certain person hampers our growth, abuses us besides finding faults with us, insults and tarnishes our image, therefore, we must first neutralize our opponent, before we pay attention to our personal growth’ these kind of negative thoughts and holding someone else responsible for our failures is an absolute misconception. To live in a hypnotic or dazed state by abandoning awareness and alertness, to submerge oneself in intoxication and to live in delusion- these are the reasons for failure. The following story is a right example of the above statement.

(Excerpted from the book Divine Transformation: Building Blocks for Englightened Life, Ideal Nation & Peaceful World by Acharya Balakrishna)