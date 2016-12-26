Centuries old Chinese med can help fight TB, says study

New York : Researchers have found that centuries-old herbal medicine, discovered by Chinese scientists to treat malaria, can aid in tuberculosis (TB) treatment and even slow drug resistance, according to IANS.

One-third of the world’s population is infected with TB, which killed 1.8 million people in 2015, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) – the TB-causing bacteria – needs oxygen to thrive in the body and the immune system starves this bacterium of oxygen to control the infection.

The study found that artemisinin – the ancient remedy – stopped the ability Mtb to become dormant – a stage of the disease that often makes the use of antibiotics ineffective.

The finding could be key to shortening the course of therapy because it can clear out the dormant, hard-to-kill bacteria.