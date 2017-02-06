Camping for a weekend solves your sleep issues

Washington : Good news for people facing sleep problems as a new study says that spending a weekend out camping can reset your circadian rhythm that may help you fall asleep faster, boost performance at work and quell seasonal depression.

The findings,, indicate that after filling the day with natural light and the night with true darkness for a weekend increases a hormone — melatonin — which promotes sleep and physiologically prepares the body for night-time nearly two hours earlier.

“These studies suggest that our internal clock responds strongly and quite rapidly to the natural light-dark cycle,” said lead author Kenneth Wright from University Of Colorado at Boulder in the U.S.

“Living in our modern environments can significantly delay our circadian timing and late circadian timing is associated with many health consequences. But as little as a weekend camping trip can reset it,” Wright added.

The team conducted two new studies. In the first, they recruited 14 volunteers: nine went camping in the Colorado Mountains for a summer weekend; five stayed home. When the campers returned after just two days and had their saliva tested, their melatonin rise had shifted 1.4 hours earlier. “Weekend exposure to natural light was sufficient to achieve 69 percent of the shift in circadian timing. We previously reported after a week’s exposure to natural light,” Wright stated. – ANI