Zaira Wasim molestation case: Now, co-passenger says allegations against accused false

The alleged molestation case of actress Zaira Wasim is taking a new turn, with people coming out in support of the accused Vikas Sachdev. Earlier, Vikas’s wife broke into tears in court after he was remanded two days police custody. The 39-year-old Sachdeva, a senior executive in a private company, was arrested on Sunday after the actress accused him of molesting her mid air.

“The allegations are absolutely false. My husband is innocent and a family man. According to the police report, my husband was arrested from airport, which is not true. He was home by 12:30 am midnight on Sunday. He slept for whole night and next morning when the cops came, he was not at home because he had gone to buy some grocery,” said Divya, wife of Vikas Sachdeva.

And now, a co-passenger came forward and denied that all the allegations against Vikas are false. “I was seated in the same… class in which the actor and the suspect (Sachdeva) flew from Delhi. The suspect did not seem to have done anything apart from his act of keeping his legs on the armrest of the seat where the actor was seated,” the co-passenger told Sahar police in a statement according to the leading newspaper.

“I saw Sachdeva doze off immediately after he settled in his seat after boarding the flight at Delhi. His fault was he kept his legs on the armrest, which was wrong. I did not see him misbehaving. He also apologised when the actor shouted at him when the flight landed at Mumbai airport and the matter was settled then,” he was quoted as saying.