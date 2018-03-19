YSR Congress, TDP to pitch for no-trust notices in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi: The YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party will pitch for taking up their notices of no-confidence motion against the Modi government when the Lok Sabha meets today amid no signs of a let-up in the deadlock in its proceedings.

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) issues whip to its MPs, directs them to attend parliament till the end of the #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/96c9Egvc1u — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018



Floor test: Parliament secretariat received 3 notices on no-confidence motion, 2 from TDP &1 from YSRCP. If House in order and quorum established, LS Speaker likely to bring No Confidence motion after Question Hour. (50 members needed to establish Quorum) #budgetsession — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

We are ready to face no-confidence motion as we have support in the House. We are confident : Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/9xnp6gDWxQ — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

Y V Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress has written to the Lok Sabha secretariat to put his notice for the motion in the revised list of business for today. The TDP has also moved a notice for a no-confidence motion. When their notices were not taken up last week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had argued that they could not be due to the House being not in order, with members of several parties raising slogans in the Well.

Will wait and watch.Will also have to see if Speaker allows the no confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now we have not decided yet on no confidence motion, Uddhav ji will take a call: Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/mN9eHRI2Uh — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

With the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the AIADMK, which have often cooperated with the government on its legislative business, protesting over a host of issues, it remains uncertain if order is restored today. While the first two weeks of the last phase of the Budget Session have been a virtual washout, the government has managed to get some key bills and the budget passed amid a din through a voice vote without a debate.

We will move no confidence motion, have talked to opposition parties including TMC,Congress and Samajwadi Party. YSRCP is just doing politics,they are not concerned about welfare of state: Thota Narsimham,TDP MP #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/nZt2vB9PNu — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

The YSR Congress was the first to give a notice last week for a no-trust motion after the Centre made it clear that it would not grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. Not to be outdone by its main rival in the state, the TDP, a longtime BJP ally, then decided to break its ties over the issue and brought a no-confidence motion of its own.

As far as the Left parties are concerned, we will be supporting the no confidence motion. People have started expressing their no confidence in Modi Govt, its time Parliament does it too- Duraisamy Raja,CPI #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/i5cpXk1PZS — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

No decision taken yet on party’s stand on no confidence motion: AIADMK sources #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/hXZz1FIEcp — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

Both parties have been lobbying with opposition parties for support to their respective notices. A no-confidence motion notice has to be supported by at least 50 MPs to be taken up in the House. The government has expressed confidence that the notices, even if they are admitted, will be defeated given its strength in the Lok Sabha. The current strength of the Lok Sabha is 539 and the ruling BJP has 274 members, more than the majority mark of 270, and enjoys the support of several allies. With the 16-member TDP quitting the BJP-led NDA, the ruling alliance strength has reduced.