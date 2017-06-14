Youth held for making objectionable remarks against Modi, Yogi

Muzaffarnagar: A youth was arrested in the district for allegedly making objectionable remarks on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said today.

Sonu was nabbed from his home in Purkazi town last night and a case has been registered against him, said Anand Kumar, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Meerut zone.

The action was taken after some BJP activists had protested against the social media post in Meerut demanding action against the accused.

The accused Sonu has posted his video on a WhatsApp group in which he was seen making objectionable remarks against Modi and Adityanath in connection with the Centre’s notification relating to cattle slaughter.

This was the third such incident in the district. A man was booked in Civil Lines area here on Saturday for posting an objectionable picture of Adityanath on social media while another person was booked in Khatauli town for a similar offense on Friday. Both the accused are absconding.