Yogi Adityanath government proposes new dress code for madrassa students, to put an end to kurta-pyjama wardrobe

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh can’t be bothered with such mundane matters as governance. It has more important things up its sleeve – the latest being the proposed new dress code for students studying in madrasas affiliated to the State Madarsa Board. On the pretext of carrying out the much touted reforms in madrasa education, the government plans to do away with the white kurta-pyjama that the Muslim students are obliged to wear.

Already, the state government has got much flak for introducing NCERT books in the madrasas on the plea that it wants to bring the students on par with their counterparts in other schools. But while few will quibble over moves to introduce NCERT books, the ban on kurta-pyjama, which is more often than not identified with the Muslim community, is surely stretching this zeal for modernism too far.

State Minister for Muslim Waqf and Haj Mohsin Raza said the Yogi Adityanath government had mooted a new dress code to end the “demarcation” of students of madrassas from those of other schools. It is also not clear what the new dress code would be. On the possible colours of the dress, Raza, however, said, “If you have seen the flag of our party, first comes the green colour, followed by saffron. Saffron is the colour of Allah, Ishwar and God. It is the colour which wakes us up in the morning and gives us light. . The new dress code will be such that it helps in understanding social harmony.”

He added that the Prime Minister wanted to integrate the Muslim society with the mainstream with a Quran in one hand and a laptop in the other. The spokesperson for All India Shia Personal Law Board, Yasoob Abbas, however, questioned the need for bringing a change in the traditional attire worn in madrassas.