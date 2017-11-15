Yoga in Saudi Arabia: Baba Ramdev sure of Yoga getting certified as sport in India as well

Haridwar: In the wake of Saudi Arabia listing Yoga under ‘sports activities’, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday said he was sure that with the help of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge), Yoga would be certified as a sport in India, and would also be included in Olympics.

“I had requested the earlier sports minister to include Yoga as a sport, but I am sure that with the help of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, we will certify Yoga as a sport in India and will also take it to Olympics,” Baba Ramdev told ANI.

He also said the Saudi Arabia Government had taken a “historic step” by declaring Yoga as a sports activity.

“Yoga is a secular practice with lots of scientific benefits,” he said.

He added that in coming times, Yoga should be included in education too so that the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) level of students increases.

“I wish this decision was taken in India first. There were some Muslim brothers of ours, who because of their ignorance, had drifted away from Yoga. Now they will also return to the practice,” said the Yoga Guru.

The Saudi Ministry of Trade and Industry approved Yoga under “sports activities” and allowed Saudi citizens to practice it on issuance of licence from the government.