Women’s Day: Over 10,000 women across India pledge to wear helmets

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, over 10,000 women across 12 cities in the country today pledged to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers.

In an effort to create awareness about road safety, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) today kickstarted #HelmetOnLifeOn initiative exclusively for women.

“More and more women – be it working professionals, college-goers, home-makers or even senior citizens are now realising their dreams as independent riders on roads.

Making this journey for women even more safe on roads, the brand is spreading awareness on importance of wearing helmet as a pillion or rider on road with this initiative,” the HMSI said in a statement.

Over 18 million new two-wheelers are coming on Indian roads every year, it added.