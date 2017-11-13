Women activist condemns triple talaq by an AMU professor to his wife on WhatsApp

Kolkata (West Bengal): Women activist Nilanjana Chakraborty on Monday condemned the triple talaq by an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor to his wife on WhatsApp and said such actions cannot be accepted from an educated person.

Chakraborty told ANI, “If educated people like professors from respectable universities act do such things, then how regressive that can be. Irrespective of how educated a person is, they have basic religious fanaticism inside.” On the mindsets of women in the minority community, she said, “They are kind of indoctrinated with certain ideas and their rights have always been curbed.” She added that when the Supreme Court has already banned triple talaq per se than it does not make sense.

“He was probably finding an excuse to do it. It is very surprising that how can a professor defy the diktat of the apex court. This is something that needs to be seen and strict proceedings are required to be taken against him, so that in future there are no such incidents. One has to abide by the law,” Chakraborty said.

Earlier on Sunday, a case was registered against Khalid Bin Yusuf Khan, a Sanskrit Professor in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after his wife accused him of divorcing her through triple talaq. Yaseem Khalid said that she along with her children will commit suicide if justice is not delivered. This incident came to light two months after the Supreme Court pronounced triple talaq as ‘unconstitutional’.

Speaking to ANI, Yaseem said she was first given talaq via a text and later verbally, when she met him for compromise. “On October 30, he gave me talaq via a text, again on November 8, he verbally gave me talaq when I and children went to him to seek his help,” said Yaseem. She also alleged that her husband had locked all the doors of the house they were staying in.

“My husband came back to our house and abused my children and locked our house,” she alleged. On the reason behind the entire dispute, Yaseem said, “My husband helped someone get a job in the University so the students in the Department wrote a letter to the Vice-Chancellor. However, he accused me of writing the letter.” She has registered a case in Aligarh’s Civil Lines Police Station.