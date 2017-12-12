Woman’s chopped body part found in Rohtak, sexual assault before murder not ruled out: Police

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, a woman’s chopped body parts were found on the outskirts of Haryana’s Rohtak city where dogs were chewing on them, police said today.

The torso of the woman was recovered yesterday, they said.

Officials said they were awaiting the post-mortem report and did not rule out sexual assault before the gory killing.

Some people roaming in the area had informed the police after they spotted a body part being eaten by stray dogs.

“We are waiting for the postmortem examination report,” Rohtak’s Shivaji Colony police station SHO, Inspector, Umed Singh said over phone today.

Asked if there was possibility that woman had been sexually assaulted before being murdered, he said, “we cannot rule that out at the moment. The body, it seems, was chopped into pieces. We have registered a case and further investigation is under progress”.

The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Uklana in Hisar district last week.