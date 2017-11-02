Woman’s body found in sugarcane field in UP

Muzaffarnagar: The body of an unidentified woman has been found in a sugarcane field in Rasulpur village here, police said today.

“The body is yet to be identified. It bore strangulation marks and her hands were tied,” SHO of Khatoli police station, PP Singh said.

“The woman might have been strangulated to death after being raped,” he said.

An investigation into the incident has begun and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.