Woman nose slit off as she refuses to work as bonded labour

Sagar: In a shocking incident, the nose of a woman was allegedly slit off at the Renvjha village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district by two people named Narendra Rajput and Sahab Singh as she, along with her husband, refused to work as bonded labourer. Reportedly, when the woman was taking her husband to the hospital for treatment after the accused allegedly beat him for denying doing household and field work, the attackers cut off the woman’s nose.

The woman, Janaki Dhanak, was immediately admitted to the Bundelkhand Medical College and was in a critical condition. The Madhya Pradesh Women Commission (MPWC) has taken cognisance into the matter and has ordered Sagar’s SP to begin the investigation into the matter. “The matter is serious. The woman was being forcefully taken for bonded labour. A strict action will be taken against the accused,” MPWC member Lata Wankhede said.

The incident came to light yesterday, when the woman went to a camp organised by the MPWC to hear complaints of breaching of women’s rights.