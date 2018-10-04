Witness in Apple executive’s killing records statement before magistrate

Lucknow: Sana Khan, the lone witness in last week’s killing of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari by a police constable, recorded her statement before a magistrate on Thursday. Khan expressed hope that the guilty would be punished.

“I have spoken what I had to in my statement and I am confident that the guilty will face the consequences of his act,” she told the media. In her statement before Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division Court) Anju Kanaujia, Khan recounted the sequence of events that led to Tiwari’s killing in the state capital.

Last Saturday night, Tiwari had offered to drop Khan home after the launch party of Apple’s new iPhone model X Plus. The executive’s car was intercepted by two motorcycle-borne police constables, who asked them to stop and come out of the car. Prashant Chowdhary, one of the constables, opened fire when Tiwari refused to stop the car. Tiwari later died in Lohia Hospital due to the gunshot wound.