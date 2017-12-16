Winter Session: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha on Modi’s ‘conspiracy’ charge

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha erupted into ruckus time and again on the opening day of the winter session over Prime Minister Modi’s charge against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, accusing him and others for “conspiring” with Pakistan to defeat the ruling BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad wanted suspension of the House business and accused the chairman of muzzling the Opposition’s voice by not allowing it to raise the conspiracy charge. They said PM Modi, who had come to the House to introduce the new ministers, was aware of the notices on his comment and he could have used the opportunity to clear the air, take back his words and express regret and apology, so that the issue would blow over.

‘‘But the Prime Minister and the ruling dispensation remains in arrogance and confrontation and this is most unfortunate. This attitude does not augur well for our democracy. It is ominous development on the first day itself,” Azad said. He further said the charge amounts to constitutional transgression as “dignity, integrity and patriotism of those who had held high constitutional offices cannot be assaulted by anyone.”

Speaking ahead of the session, PM Modi had asked all parties to work together to make the winter session fruitful. But the opposition demonstrated in the Upper House how they plan to shape that script, forcing multiple adjournments of the House. The message was loud and clear: the Congress will not allow work till PM Modi explains and apologises for his allegation.

But the opposition wanted the PM to “prove” his allegations, asserting that if found true, those involved must be punished. ‘‘But if it is false, if he has levelled such a big allegation to polarise the people in view of the Gujarat polls, then he should apologise not only to the House but also to the people of the country,” Azad said.

Left leader D Raja said if he had any such concerns, the PM should have called up Dr Singh to check. “But the way he raised the issue in an election campaign… It is highly objectionable. It is not good for democracy,” Raja added.

The BJP asserted that there is no question of the Prime Minister apologising and that if anyone should, it is the Congress for holding a “secret meeting” with the Pakistanis. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has called the dinner, hosted by suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, a “misadventure.”

The winter session usually begins in the middle of November and is at least a month long. This time it will span only 20 days, with 14 sittings. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day to show respect to the members who died since the last session.