Winter session of Parliament updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 PM

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was on Friday adjourned till 2.30 p.m. soon after it met for Question Hour after a short adjournment, amidst heated exchanges between the opposition and government over the allegations levelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

The Upper House of Parliament was earlier adjourned briefly after the opposition parties led by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad protested against suspension of JD-U leader Sharad Yadav.

However, soon after the House met again for the Question Hour, Azad and other opposition leaders protested against Prime Minister Modi’s attacks on his predecessor over an alleged meeting with senior Pakistani officials.

Modi had claimed that during a meeting at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house, guests including Manmohan Singh, discussed the Gujarat polls with Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India and former Pakistani Foreign Minister Khurshid Kasuri.