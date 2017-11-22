Will to take call on ‘Padmavati’ after CBFC decision, says Haryana CM
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today that a call on on allowing the screening of film ‘Padmavati‘ in the state will be taken only after a decision of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He also distanced himself from the recent objectionable remarks made by Haryana BJP leader Surajpal Singh Amu, who had reportedly offered a bounty of Rs 10 crore to anyone beheading the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali or lead actor Deepika Padukone.
“The government will take a call upon the screening of Padmavati after the decision by CBFC,” Khattar said here.
He, however, made it clear that nobody would be allowed to hurt the sentiments of people belonging to a particular community. When his attention was drawn towards the remarks made by Amu, chief media coordinator of the BJP in Haryana, the chief minister said they were his personal views and the state government had nothing to do with it.
“The BJP has also issued a show cause notice to Amu,” Khattar told reporters adding that he had learnt a complaint had been filed against Amu.
The law would take its own course, the chief minister said.