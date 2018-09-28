Will go on indefinite strike if demands not met: Chemists’ body

New Delhi: The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), which led the day-long strike of chemists across the country against the online sale of medicines, said they would go on an indefinite strike if their demands are not met. The strike comes after the government came out with a draft notification on e-pharmacy earlier this month.

“If the government fails to understand and does not consider our appeal positively then AIOCD shall not have any option but to go on a nationwide indefinite agitation against online sale of medicines,” said J.S. Shinde, President, AIOCD. Among the many concerns brought up by the AIOCD are the commercial business loss to its members and that medicines sold online could pose a hazard to public health, a statement from the organisation said.

According to Shinde, the AIOCD made repeated appeals to the Central government and the concerned departments including the State Food and Drug Administrations, citing numerous cases of illegal online sale of medicines. The e-pharmacy players, on Tuesday said they support the government’s draft e-pharmacy policy and would oppose the chemists’ nationwide strike.