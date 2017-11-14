Wild boar hits IndiGo flight during take-off at Vizag, Airline issues statement

Hyderabad: IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday issued a statement and said that by adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) a major tragedy was averted. A wild boar ran into the flight path, hitting a rear wheel of its Hyderabad-bound aircraft at Vizag airport on Sunday night.

“Adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the captain immediately reported the matter to Air Traffic Control (ATC) and decided to hold over at Vishakhapatnam,” a statement by Indigo said. The incident occurred on Sunday in IndiGo flight number 6E-742 from Vishakhapatnam to Hyderabad.

The airlines further said, post runway inspection by the airport authorities after 45 minutes, the pilot carried out a “precautionary” landing back at Vishakhapatnam Airport to get the “necessary inspections done.”

“This is also in line with manufacturer recommendations. After all the required inspections undertaken by the engineering team, the flight safely took off again,” the statement said.

The airlines also said, even though the flight was delayed they ensured customer safety at all times.

“We have raised the issue of wildlife endangering precious human lives and flight operations to the Airport Authority of India at Vishakhapatnam,” said Indigo Airlines, adding that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was also informed as part of SOPs.

“At no point, safety of the passengers was compromised,” said Indigo.