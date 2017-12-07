Why step-motherly treatment to farmers? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “step-motherly treatment to farmers” saying that he has not waived off farm loans and not given proper market price for their produce.

This was Gandhi’s ninth question as part of a strategy wherein the Congress Vice President would put up one question daily to Modi ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls. In a tweet, the Congress leader said: “Neither have you waived off farm loans, nor have you given the proper price of the crops. Farmers didn’t get the crop insurance amount and nor you arranged the tubewells for water.

“The ‘Gabbar Singh’ (Goods and Services Tax reference) whammy on farming. By snatching their lands you made the farmers workless. PM saheb please tell why step motherly treatment with farmers?” the Congress leader asked. Gandhi has been putting one question every day in a bid to take on the Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat, where polling will take place on Saturday and December 14.

He previously put out posers on unemployment among youths, malnutrition in children, education, women safety, “undue benefit” to power selling companies, state debt and the Prime Minister’s flagship ‘Housing for All’ scheme.