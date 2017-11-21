Why not count all paper trail votes, Supreme Court asks Election Commission

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought an immediate response from the Election Commission and the Union Government on counting of all votes recorded in the paper slips coming out of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) device attached to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

It issued notices on a PIL filed by A Manubhai Chavada of Jan Chetna Party from Surat, whose counsel argued that counting the paper slip votes cast in just one booth in a constituency was a ridiculous decision of the Election Commission.

The counsel urged the Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud to quash Rule 56(D)(2) of Conduct of Election Rules and order the counting of the VVPAT slips at all the polling booths and not in only one polling station in each of the 182 assembly constituencies going to polls in another three weeks. This was necessary for the sake of imparting more transparency to the electoral process.

If this demand is accepted, it will be a return to the counting of paper ballots that was replaced by the EVMs. The petitioner pointed out that the Apex Court had ordered attachment of the VVPAT machines to all EVMs in Gujarat and in all future elections, but its purpose will be defeated if the votes polled in just one polling station are counted. Or else, what is the use of attaching VVPAT machines to all EVMs, if their slips are not to be taken into account?

The petition also sought directions to the Election Commission to preserve the paper slips of the VVPAT machines for at least two years after the polling; this would help the defeated candidate if he decides to file an election petition.

It further wanted the court to examine whether the EC is using the right type of paper that can be preserved & not one on which the ink fades away as in case of the thermal paper.