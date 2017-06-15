Who’s the animal? Gurgaon resident flings puppy from balcony for damaging laptop

Animal cruelty has always shocked people and in India there are 15 rules for animal cruelty but most of them are not followed by human beings. In such an incident, a Gurgaon resident allegedly flung a four-month old puppy from the balcony because it damaged his laptop.

The puppy was rescued by neighbors when they heard him crying .The owner allegedly fled in his car after being questioned by the neighbour, a Mail Today report said.

“It was around 11 pm on Tuesday. I was doing my laundry in the backyard when I heard a sharp cry from a dog. When I came down to check, I saw the fearful puppy limping and hiding in the bushes. The couple, Dora Shlem and Phillip Maxwell, reached the spot too, and when I enquired from Maxwell, he denied doing anything and immediately fled in his car. His wife, Dora, told me everything.” Mail Today quoted the neighbor as saying.

The dog which was brought to the CGS Pet Hospital in Gurugram by the owner’s wife suffered a fracture on her right foreleg. It will undergo a surgery to heal the broken bone.