Who exactly is UP CM Yogi Adityanath, charismatic leader or chaos specialist?

Devendra Fadnavis, Raghubar Das, Raman Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Parrikar, Yogi Adityanath, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Manohar Lal Khattar, Sarbananda Sonowal, Vijay Rupani. These are some of the names of BJP ruled states chief ministers, but one name that pops right out is of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his brand of politics. UP is India’s most populous state with its population of over 22 crore is more than that of Islamic republic, Pakistan and is a state, which is vast and huge and is very difficult to govern with various factors playing a role.

Earlier this year, BJP riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership captured a huge mandate and won 325 seats out of 403 member assembly. The mandate was against the incumbent Samajwadi Party (SP) headed by Akhilesh Yadav and there was a huge amount of anti-incumbency factor which helped BJP regain the seat. The high command of BJP led by PM Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah after exhaustive analysis and discussion decided on five time Member of Parliament of Gorakhpur constituency Yogi Adityanath and this surprised many people who were closely following the elections. The first factor was that Adityanath didn’t campaign much and did not fight elections as well and according to reports, BJP hierarchy wasn’t impressed with Adityanath’s leadership and his image in public domain.

In recent times, no politician has divided opinion like Adityanath and some say he is a fire brand Hindutva leader, while others say he is an able administrator. Now that six months have passed and he has still been a polarising figure in the UP politics. Adityanath has never been shy of playing Hindutva card and recently while travelling in Gujarat and Kerala rather than talking about UP’s development he has focused on issues like Love jihad and he has not helped his cause by opposition attacking him over infants dying in his constituency over lack of oxygen, communal incidents on the rise and the likes Sangeet Som bringing disrepute to the government by calling India’s wonder ‘Taj Mahal’ a blot on India’s culture. Adityanath has also been overly enthusiastic about creation of ‘Ram Mandir’ and is keeping a close eye on the proceedings and by heart still considers himself a saffron-clad priest.

Adityanath is a savvy politician and knows the ground reality inside out. Uttar Pradesh is still being considered as a backward state and is clubbed in the BIMARU (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh) category. The infrastructure, development, investment in UP is still dismally low and the change of government hasn’t seen much progress. If UP wants to become a Metro city like Mumbai, Bengaluru then it has to get rid of vote bank politics and should only focus on development. Uttar Pradesh has around 20 percent population of minorities (read: Muslims) and BJP during the elections didn’t give a single ticket to the minority community and Adityanath has to take them in confidence and tell them he will follow PM Modi’s idea and belief of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Indian general elections are fast approaching and BJP in 2014 bagged 73 Lok Sabha seats and if BJP wants to regain its seat at the centre than it has to get similar number of seats in 2019 and the responsibility lies with the regime of Adityanath. Adityanath needs to understand that rhetoric can only take you so far and at the end of the day your performance speaks and not your provocative speeches. If India needs to progress then UP has to grow rapidly and going by the current trends it is not happening. If PM Modi wants ‘New India’ by 2022 than Uttar Pradesh has to carve out a new identity before 2022 and the onus is on Adityanath to make Uttar Pradesh into ‘Uttam Pradesh’.

Post Script: Yogi Adityanath considers himself a very popular leader, but the fact is he is not even an MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly and is a Member of Legislative Council. If you are the undisputed leader of UP than why not contest election and become a member of the assembly. Just an observation!