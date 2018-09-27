West Bengal: 19-year-old girl gang-raped; 2 arrested  

Jalpaiguri: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in an under-construction building in Jalpaiguri district, police said Thursday. The incident happened on Tuesday evening at Jahuri Talma in Jalpaiguri Sadar block, when the woman was going to her sister’s place, the police said.

According to the woman, two youths stopped her cycle, grabbed her and took her to an under-construction building, a police officer said, adding, three other persons were waiting there and she was gang-raped. A local resident went to the spot after he heard the woman crying, the officer said. The accused fled the scene as soon as the man reached the spot, the officer added.

The man took the woman to his house and informed her parents, and the woman’s father lodged a complaint with the Jalpaiguri Women Police Station on Wednesday, the police officer said. “We have arrested two accused. We hope to arrest the other three soon,” the Officer-in-Charge of the police station, Upasana Gurung, said. The accused would be produced before a court Thursday, Gurung said. The woman was sent to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital for medical examination, a police officer said.