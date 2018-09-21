Watch West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays ‘Hum honge kamiyab’ on accordion in Germany; video goes viral

To secure foreign investment for the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on a 10 day trip to Germany and Italy. But while touring on Frankfurt, Mamata was seen playing an accordion, she was playing the famous tune of ‘Hum honge kamiyab’ on the streets of Germany. The video posted on Facebook by one of the members of her team, Rupanjana Vivekanand, has now gone viral.

In the video you can see Banerjee pressing the keys, while a man or a street performer wearing a Mickey Mouse costume, bellowing the pleats. Talking about the Mamata’s musical skills, Rupanjana Vivekanand added, “People actually stopped by to listen to an Indian woman in a saree, playing the accordion, in the heart of a German city!”

However the video of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee playing accordion got some mixed reaction from India. Some shared their emotions on Facebook and other social media platform, Opposition also took a jibe at her for playing the accordion.