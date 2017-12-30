Watch viral video! Delhi High Court advocate slams Haryana police for allegedly harassing couple
Mumbai: Recently, a video went viral from the Facebook page of the local newspaper in which Haryana Police is allegedly seen harassing a couple for spending some quality time in the public place. Apparently, in the video, police are seen taking information of the couple where they note down their phone number to inform their respective parents.
However, an advocate of Delhi comes to the rescue of the couple and questioned the Haryana police for harassing two adult individuals. The advocate shot a video in which he slammed the police authorities for violating their right to privacy.
In the video, the advocate has also questioned police authorities why are they noting down their contact numbers. He asked the police constables whether is there a written rule to ask for the contact number of the people. Shockingly, the lady constable present at the seen is explaining to the advocate that they were asking the contact numbers to inform the parents of the couple about them being at the garden.
In fact, the boy claims to be aged 25 while a girl is 21 that means they are an adult and have a right to live their life on their own terms. However, the constant harassment case happening with couples on the public places indicates that currently, every individual is under the scanner for this every act. That means privacy doesn’t belong to one individual now.
