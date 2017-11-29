Watch Video: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ‘bahu’ Aparna dances to Padmavati’s Ghoomar song in Lucknow

After Deepika Padukone in ‘Padmavati’, Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, is the target of fringe elements. A video showing the younger bahu of Mulayam Singh Yadav dancing on the song called ‘ghoomar’ of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH Aparna Yadav,daughter in law of Mulayam Singh Yadav performs on the ‘Ghoomar’ song of #Padmavati at a function in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/3BkCcprJsm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 29, 2017



In this video that was posted by ANI on its Twitter handle, Aparna Yadav can be seen dancing to ‘Ghoomar’ song at a function in Lucknow. The act, as expected, raised quite a few eyebrows. However, we cannot verify the authenticity of the video. Here is the viral video of Aparna Yadav dancing on Ghoomar:

A month ago, the much-awaited ‘Ghoomar’ song with Deepika Padukone performing the Rajasthani folk dance from the controversial ‘Padmavati’ movie was released. The beautiful song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan while the lyrics are penned by A M Turaz and Rajasthani lyrics are by Swaroop Khan.

But similar to the movie, the song also landed in controversy, with many people questioning why the queen was made to dance in the open. Since then, the Shree Rajput Karni Sena has urged a nationwide ban on ‘Padmavati’. Few states have even banned the release of the film in their respective states.