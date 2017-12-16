Rahul Gandhi takes over as new Congress President, all the details from his grand swearing-in

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took over as Congress president by succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi. The 47-year-old was officially declared party president in a ceremony held at the party’s 24 Akbar Road headquarters here. He was given the certificate of Congress president by Mullappally Ramachandran, the chairman of the party’s central election authority, who oversaw the organisational polls.

#WATCH live from AICC: Rahul Gandhi takes charge as the President of Congress party in Delhi. https://t.co/3N6Ot5Prpt — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017



The ceremony was attended by party stalwarts, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and other party leaders.

His sister Priyanka Gandhi and brother-in-law Robert Vadra were also present on the occasion.

Sweets were distributed, slogans raised, crackers burst and party workers danced to drum beats to celebrate the change of guard. Artists from different parts of the nation were also seen performing outside the party head office. Congress workers marched from Rail Bhavan to party office. Sonia headed the party for 19 years since 1998.

Congress is an ancient India.BJP would have you believe they are oldest idea in the universe,as usual this is not the truth.In India,thr are 2 ideas that hv clashed, idea of self vs the other.BJP are soldiers fighting for self. Congress guided by service of community:Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/pK1PnUV1oG — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

It is with deepest humility, that I accept this position (of Congress President) knowing that I will always be walking in the shadow of giants: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/GCZJjBpl13 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

We consider the BJP as our brothers & sisters, but we do not agree with them. They (BJP) crush voices but we allow them to speak, they defame we respect & defend: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/qSg8C3ADT7 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

And if there is anyone who can stop what the BJP is doing, it is the ‘pyara karyakarta & neta’ of Congress. We are going to make Congress, grand old and young party. We will fight the politics of anger: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/CPA5sut5MT — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

You have an example in front of you, once fire breaks out it is difficult to douse it, that is what we are telling the people of BJP, that if you set the nation on fire it will be difficult to control. Today BJP has spread the fire of violence across the country: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/9eXYhhRT8U — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

We are now being compelled to imagine that businesses can be built without harmony that only one man himself is the voice of reason. Expertise, experience and knowledge can be cast aside for personal glory: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/jKmIiuX1NB — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Congress took India to 21st century, but the PM, today, is taking us back to the medieval times: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/hbd6uBP946 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Many of us are disillusioned by politics of our time. Today, politics is devoid of kindness and truth: Congress President Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/BSzFFq7g4g — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Politics belongs to the people, but today politics is not being used for people. It is not being used to uplift people, but to crush them: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Se6RuBTGZx — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Rahul is my son, so I do not think for me to praise him is right but I would say that since childhood he had to bear the brunt of violence, after joining politics he had to face blatant personal attacks, that have made him a stronger person: Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/0B1XzHvp6g — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Our country’s foundation & shared traditions are being attacked, there is an environment of fear: Sonia Gandhi at AICC pic.twitter.com/AaBXEuGAUm — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Hum darne walon mein se nahi hain, jhukne wale nahi hain, humara sangharsh is desh ki ruh ke liye sangharsh hai. hum iss se kabhi peeche nahi hatenge : Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/OdF80SzcGj — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Since 2014 we have been playing the role of opposition, the challenge that we face today, is the biggest one, our constitutional values are being attacked, our party has also lost many elections but our party will never bow down: Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/GFoxWcizp0 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Indira JI passed away, after which Rajiv Ji also passed away, my support was taken away from me and it took me a long while to come to terms with it: Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/6ulMpPzRrq — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

#WATCH: While addressing at AICC, Sonia Gandhi interrupted by the noise of incessant fireworks, says, ‘I can’t speak’ pic.twitter.com/xjBrgYigdK — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

In 1984, Indira ji was assassinated and I felt I had lost my mother and that incident changed my life forever: Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/eJQRT5BQSa — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Indira ji ne mujhe beti ki tarah apnaya aur unse maine Bharat ki sankrirti ke baare iien sikha, un usuloon ke baare mein sikha jin par is desh ki neev dali hai: Soni Gandhi pic.twitter.com/JcVAvtdC8Y — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Indira Gandhi treated me like her own daughter & I learnt a lot about India from her: Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/vgDUuFu4DR — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Before I start my address, I congratulate & bless Rahul Ji for taking charge as Congress President: Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/eE6uoDaFUn — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Rahulji taking ovr as pres whn there are certain disturbing trends noticeable in politics.As a distinguished academic pointd out that thr are dangers tht politics of fear will tk ovr politics of hope,Rahul ji,we depend upon you to transform&sustain politics of hope:Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/1u4h28or1w — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

I am sure the party will scale new heights of glory: Manmohan Singh after Rahul Gandhi took charge as Congress President — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Now that Sonia Ji is handing over reins of the party to Rahul ji we salute Sonia Ji for uniting the leadership, something that she has been doing since 19 years. Rahul Ji brings a new sense of dedication & commitment (as party president) :Manmohan Singh at AICC pic.twitter.com/zFW63ojOv0 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Celebration outside AICC in Delhi as Rahul Gandhi takes charge as Congress President. pic.twitter.com/OqvLFxjMUo — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrives at AICC HQ for Rahul Gandhi’s swearing-in as Congress President; Sonia & Rahul Gandhi also seated at the stage. pic.twitter.com/l2Elo8WLS1 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017