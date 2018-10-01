Watch: How Kiren Rijiju’s daughter convinces him to ditch work and accompany her to school

Kiren Rijiju recently shared a photo and video of his daughter, which is getting popular on social media. His daughter was perhaps the happiest girl of her school when her father accompanied her to school. Rijiju accompanied his daughter to her school in Delhi to attend ‘Grandparents Day’ celebrations. Sharing the information with everyone, Rijiju shared a photo of him with his daughter in which both were sitting on a ledge in the school.

Along with the photo, Rijiju wrote, “Finally, for the first time I could manage a little moment to attend my daughter’s “Grandparents Day” in her school in the absence of any of her grandparents. She was too excited!” the photo of the father daughter duo was retweeted over 2000 times on Twitter. Have a look at the photo below.

Moreover, the Minister of State for Home Affairs also shared a video in which his daughter was seen trying to convince her father to come to the ‘Grandparents Day’ celebrations in school. Rijiju shared the 51-second long video in which his daughter says, “Papa, tomorrow is my Grandparents’ Day. You must come tomorrow. Mama always comes to my school, sees the performance. She sees my dancing…(sic).”

“But you never ever come to my school. How can that be, Papa? My grandparents come to Delhi from far village (sic),” she adds. To this Rijiju replies, “Alright, I’ll try to come. I’m so busy these days. What to do?”

To this, Rijiju’s daughter gives him a nice reason to skip office and says, “You have office but just say to your boss that I have to come to my daughter’s school. Then your boss can forgive you. “Have a look at the video below.

The video was widely appreciated by people on Twitter and got re-tweeted over 500 times. People also posted many comments on the video.