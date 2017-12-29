Watch: Congress MLA Asha Kumari slaps woman constable, gets slapped back

Shimla: Sapping a woman constable proved costly to a Congress MLA as the constable slapped her back. The incident happened on Friday outside the venue of review meeting being conducted by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi’s review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017



Congress MLA Asha Kumari had an altercation with a woman constable over entry to the venue. All of a sudden, the MLA lost her cool and slapped the constable. In a spontaneous reaction, the constable too slapped back Asha. The constable’s response left the MLA shocked.

Meanwhile, in the recently held Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Kumari had won from the Dalhousie constituency by defeating BJP’s DS Thakur.