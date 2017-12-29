Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Virushka
#Flashback2017
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#2GScamVerdict
Home / India / Watch: Congress MLA Asha Kumari slaps woman constable, gets slapped back

Watch: Congress MLA Asha Kumari slaps woman constable, gets slapped back

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 29, 2017 01:54 pm
FOLLOW US:

Shimla: Sapping a woman constable proved costly to a Congress MLA as the constable slapped her back. The incident happened on Friday outside the venue of review meeting being conducted by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MLA Asha Kumari had an altercation with a woman constable over entry to the venue. All of a sudden, the MLA lost her cool and slapped the constable. In a spontaneous reaction, the constable too slapped back Asha. The constable’s response left the MLA shocked.

Meanwhile, in the recently held Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Kumari had won from the Dalhousie constituency by defeating BJP’s DS Thakur.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK