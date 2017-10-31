Want clarity on Patidar reservation issue by November 7: Hardik Patel

Gujarat: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel has said that he wants clarity by November 7 on the issue of reservation to his community.

Patel’s statement came just hours after the first formal meeting of the Patidar community and the Congress leaders ahead of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. “I am not with or against anyone (Congress). I need clarity by November 7 on issue of reservation to our community”, he told the reporters here.

The PAAS leader, earlier on Monday, extended the deadline for the Congress Party till November 7 to clear its stand on the Patidar community’s demand for reservation. In a meeting with the Congress, the Patidar leaders listed their demands and the party agreed to four of them, but the demand for Patidar reservation did not reach a final conclusion.

Nevertheless, Patel has remarked that the meeting turned out to be fruitful and the PAAS may meet Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi if the core committee advises so. Amid the conjectures surrounding the Patidar’s choice of ally in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election, Patel clarified that he will never support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and added that there is “no match fixing at all.”

Meanwhile, the Congress has said that it will make a decision after consulting the matter with legal experts. “PAAS has put forward their point, and we will go to legal expert and then take things forward,” Gujarat State President Bharatsinh Solanki said in a press conference yesterday.

The Patidar leader had earlier said that he will extend support to the Congress if it supports their community and provides reservation. The Congress is counting on Patidar votes to sway the election results of Gujarat polls in their favour and overthrow the BJP, which has been in power since 1995 in the state. The polls will be conducted in two phases in the state.The polling for the first phase will be held on December 9 and for the second phase on December 14. The counting of the votes will be held on December 18.