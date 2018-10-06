‘Waited long’ for Congress, will consult BSP for Madhya Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) Saturday said it has “waited too long” for the Congress and will now “consult” the BSP and the Gondwana Gantantra Party for the Madhya Pradesh polls. The SP’s move comes days after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati parted ways with the Congress, alleging that the Rahul Gandhi-led party was adopting a stubborn attitude and it was out to finish her party.

“We have waited too long for the Congress. How much longer should we wait? We will now consult the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), with which we had an alliance, and the BSP for the coming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh,” SP president Akhilesh Yadav said here.

Yadav had asked the Congress to show large-heartedness for the upcoming elections as any delay will prompt smaller parties to declare their candidates.