Vyapam scam: Advocate files complaint against MP Congress leaders

Bhopal: An advocate on Monday filed a private complaint in a local court seeking criminal prosecution of Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and another person for allegedly furnishing “fabricated evidence” related to the Vyapam issue.

Advocate Santosh Sharma’s complaint comes after Congress leader Digvijay Singh deposed on Saturday in a court here in connection with his private complaint seeking criminal prosecution of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Uma Bharti and five others in the Vyapam scam.

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services.

Singh had Saturday deposed for over two hours before Judge Suresh Singh of the Special Court dealing with the cases related to MLAs and MPs.

Singh’s lawyer Kapil Sibal had said Saturday that the former had submitted the copy of a document connected with the Vyapam scam in which Chouhan’s name figures 48 times.

Singh had also submitted documents running into 27,000 pages to accompany his charges, his senior counsel Vivek Tankha had said Saturday.

Advocate Santosh Sharma on Monday filed a private complaint in the same court alleging that the Congress leaders and Prashant Pandey, a whistleblower earlier in the Vyapam issue, were providing false evidence and misguiding the court in this connection.