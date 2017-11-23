Vyapam case: CBI files charge sheet against 592 accused

New Delhi/Bhopal: As many as 592 people, including four promoters of private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, have been named as accused in a charge sheet filed by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in a Vyapam case, officials of the probe agency said today.

Those listed included J N Choksey, chairman of L N Medical College; S N Vijaywargiya of People’s Medical College; Ajay Goenka of Chirayu Medical College (all in Bhopal) and Suresh Singh Bhadoriya of Index Medical College, Indore, they said.

While three promoters did not any comment when contacted by PTI, Bhadoriya claimed neither his nor his college’s name was mentioned in the CBI charge sheet.

The charge sheet was filed in a special CBI court in Bhopal in the case of Pre-Medical test (PMT) conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board or Vyapam in 2012.

The test was conducted for selection to various medical colleges of the state.

Among those named, 334 are candidates, 155 guardians of some of these candidates, 46 invigilators during the examination, 26 officials of four private medical colleges, 22 middlemen and two officers of department of medical education, Madhya Pradesh, the officials said.

The two state government officials named in the charge sheet are S C Tiwari, the then director, and N M Srivastava, the then joint director in the medical education department, they said.

Of the total people named in the charge sheet, 245 have been made accused for the first time. Others have been named in different charge sheet filed earlier by the CBI.

The probe agency is looking into the various cases of massive irregularities in various examination conducted by the Vyapam to select candidates for medical colleges and also for state government jobs.