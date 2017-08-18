Vishal Sikka: Difficult to deal with unending allegations

Bengaluru: Talking candidly after quitting IT bellwether Infosys as its CEO and MD, Vishal Sikka on Friday said it was difficult to deal with unending allegations and said he has not decided his future plans yet.

“It was difficult to deal with continuous allegations and noise. At some time you realise it is taking a heavy toll on the company and also personally. It is an untenable situation,” Sikka said from California over video conferencing.

In a dramatic development, Sikka resigned citing personal and negative remarks made against him. His resignation was accepted and he was appointed Executive Vice-Chairman till a new CEO and MD takes over by March 31, 2018.

“As you know I started three years ago on this journey. Infosys is more than a company, it is an iconic institution,” Sikka told the media.

In a related development, the Board elevated Chief Operating Officer U.B. Pravin Rao as the interim CEO and MD. He will report to Sikka.

“Sikka will continue to focus on strategic initiatives, key customer relationships and technology development. He will report to the Board,” the IT major said in a statement.