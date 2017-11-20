Viral Video: Two intoxicated men misbehave with IndiGo air-hostess, then touch her feet to apologise

Hyderabad: A man had to touch the feet of an air hostess at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here to apologise for misbehaving with her, authorities said on Monday.

A video of the incident which occurred on Sunday has gone viral on social media.

Two men, in their mid 30s, allegedly passed comments on the air hostess, working with IndiGo, when she was returning home after duty. She approached a police constable, who brought the accused to the police outpost on the airport premises

The accused, identified only as Bharat and Kalyan, were seen apologising for their behaviour under the influence of alcohol. They requested her with folded hands not to lodge a complaint.

As one of the accused kept saying sorry, the air hostess asked him to bend down. When he did that, she ordered him to touch her feet as the policemen looked on.

She did not lodge a complaint.