Viral Video: Mother elephant ‘thanks’ Kerala forest officials for rescuing her baby

It goes without saying that the love a mother has for her child is unparalleled. It is true not only for humans, but for animals too. There is a video of an elephant and baby elephant which is going viral. In the video a baby elephant got stuck in a muddy hole in Thattekad while trying to cross the Urulanthanni River in Kerala. Though a group of elephants try to save him, but they couldn’t manage to get it out.

Fortunately, with the help of a few villagers, the baby elephant was rescued. In a heartwarming gesture, the mother elephant waved her trunk towards the people as soon as she was reunited with her baby. This was met with a loud cheer from the onlookers, as the elephants proceed on their journey. The video has been captioned as, “This place is near the forest and elephants visit all the time. One day, a small elephant fell down the well. The other elephants tried to rescue their baby the entire night, but they failed. In the morning, the forest department rescued the baby and we could clearly see the mother elephant express her gratitude towards the rescuers”.