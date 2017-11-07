Viral Video: Biker beaten up unabashedly for confronting traffic-rule violator in Indore

In India, when we get out on the roads, we mostly heave a sigh of relief when we reach our destination. The erratic traffic, uncontrolled pedestrians and illegal parking make it a life or death affair. While most times when we see somebody flouting the traffic rules, people turn a blind eye and go about minding their business, but this bike-rider from Indore decided not to. And in return, he got bashed up badly by a four-wheeler who had broken the traffic rules.

In a video uploaded by Facebook user Nilav Verma, a biker was mercilessly beaten up by a person driving a SUV car in broad daylight. The biker confronted the SUV by halting it in its path as the SUV was driving on the wrong side of the road. The entire incident would have gone unnoticed but a CCTV captured the incident. In the video, the biker is seen guarding the path of the SUV. He refused to move even when the man driving the SUV threatened to run him down.

The biker then got down from his bike and clicked pictures of the car’s number plate, as a result of which even the driver of the SUV came down and clicked photographs of the bike’s number plate. Although the situation was under control till then, it got violent with the driver pushing the biker across the police barricades and hitting him. It was then that few people interfered and inquired about the brawl.

The post has already got more than 5.1 million views! While many people applauded the stand taken by the biker, many people also expressed their disgust as the passers-by who chose to ignore the entire incident. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against the SUV driver.