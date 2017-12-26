Vijay Rupani Cabinet 2017: Full list of Gujarat council of ministers

Gandhinagar: The 20 ministers who took oath in the newly formed council of ministers in Gujarat today, include six Patidar leaders, and only one woman.

Patidar ministers include former state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldu who represents the Jamnagar South constituency, Kaushik Patel representing Naranpura constituency, and Minister of State Kishor Kanani, among others.

Minister of State Vibhavariben Dave is the only woman and Brahmin in the Council. She is also a three-time MLA. Additionally, the Council includes five Other Backward Class (OBCs), three Scheduled Tribes (ST), three Kshatriyas and one Scheduled Caste (SC).

The 10-member cabinet headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and 10 ministers of state took oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, in Gandhinagar today.

It is notable that during the election, Congress had aimed at bagging Patidar votes to sway the votes in its favour, by promising to give reservation to the Patidar community if it formed government in the state.

To this end, the Congress party had backed Patidar leaders like Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor However, the results showed that the Patidar community was divided in its loyalty to both parties. Nevertheless, the BJP registered victory albeit with fewer seats than in the previous assembly.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convenor Hardik Patel even went on to claim that a reservation above 50 per cent could be given in Gujarat. However, legal experts countered his claim saying that reservation in a state could only be increased beyond 50 per cent under extraordinary circumstances.

BJP won the Gujarat Assembly election for the sixth time with a clear majority of 99 seats in the 182-member assembly.