Vijay Mallya Extradition: Trial begins on December 4, Mallya fears for his life if he returns to India

London: The extradition trial of Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for loan defaults amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore, will begin on December 4 and last for ten days. While appearing for the hearing, Mallya voiced fears that his life will be in danger if he returns to India. The remarks are seen to be an excuse to scuttle his extradition from the country. This will be the thrust of the arguments of the 61-year-old beleaguered business baron’s lawyers, too.

Some of the witnesses on Mallya’s defence team’s list include Margaret Sweeney, chief accountant at Force India Formula One team, Prof Lau, an expert on the Indian legal system, aviation expert Dr Humphreys and prison conditions expert Dr Alan Mitchell.

Mallya hopes to make out a case that the sub-human jail conditions in India is a good enough reason for him not to be packed off. Mitchell’s evidence on allegedly inhuman treatment and torture in Indian jails was most recently crucial in blocking the extradition of cricket bookie Sanjeev Kumar Chawla, wanted in India for his role in alleged cricket match-fixing.

The Indian government has assured the court th-rough the Chief Prosecutor that Mallya will not face any threat to his life, if ex-tradited; detailed material has been submitted on conditions in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

Mallya has repeatedly stressed that he has done nothing wrong and will let the evidence speak in court. The smiling ‘king of good times’ told journalists while leaving the Westminster Magistrates Court that all issues would be clear during the trial, but refused to comment on specific allegations. He asked them to attend the high-profile trial that has become a test of India’s ability to present evidence and a case that holds up in a British court.

When asked why he didn’t return home to fight the charges, the 61-year-old Mallya said, “That’s none of your business.” If the judge, Chief Magistrate Emma Louise Arbuthnot, rules in favour of extradition at the end of the trial, the UK home secretary must order Mallya’s extradition within two months.

However, the case can go through a series of appeals before arriving at a conclusion. India and the UK have an Extradition Treaty, signed in 1992, but so far only one extradition has taken place from the UK to India under the arrangement. Judge Arbuthnot has already rejected two other long-pending extradition requests from India — that of the UK-based bookie on October 16 and a British Indian couple, Jatinder and Asha Rani Angurala, on October 12, relating to a bank fraud.