Vijay Mallya Extradition: Does CBI stand on lookout notice hold?

New Delhi: The CBI argument for diluting the Vijay Mallya lookout notice is not too convincing, reports NDTV. It has contended that the notice was changed from ‘detain’ to ‘inform’ as there was no evidence against the liquor baron; but this is not a valid reason to alter the lookout notice. In loan default cases, investigation and evidence gathering takes time and the probe was just a few months old.

The CBI’s explanation that Mallya was regularly turning up for questioning – on December 9, 10 and 12 – doesn’t gel either as a reason for downgrading the notice. This is so because the downgrading was done before the questioning. (The first circular was issued on October 16, 2015, and it was modified a month later on November 24.)

The third matter that raises eyebrows is that even though a staggering amount of Rs. 9,000 crore was involved, the notice was modified without the CBI chief’s permission being sought. The rules say a joint director can take decisions only in scams worth up to Rs. 60 crores.The modification order was cleared at Joint Director AK Sharma’s level. Sharma is now in charge of the Nirav Modi and the Punjab National Bank scam, the NDTV adds.