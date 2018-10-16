Vijay Goel demands inquiry into delay in completing Rani Jhansi flyover project      

New Delhi: Union minister Vijay Goel Tuesday demanded an inquiry into the delay in completing the Rani Jhansi Flyover project executed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). The 1.6-km-long flyover, which was originally scheduled to be completed by 2010, was inaugurated by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan in North Delhi.

“There should be an inquiry as to why there has been so much delay in completing the project of Rani Jhansi Flyover,” Goel told PTI on the sidelines of event. While addressing a gathering at the event, the Union Parliamentary Affairs minister said that the project, whose foundation stone was laid in 2008, was to be completed in two years, but it took 10 years to complete.

“A report should be prepared (in this regard),” Goel said, adding that 43 per cent of the work was completed in the last one year, but as to why the remaining work took so much time. At the event, Vardhan congratulated locals for the opening of the flyover. He said that as per estimate, around 5 lakh vehicles will use this flyover everyday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present. The 1.6-km-long flyover from near the St Stephens Hospital to Filmistaan Cinema was originally scheduled to be completed by 2010, but has missed several deadlines. Lt Governor Anil Baijal said that in the last one year, 43 per cent of the work of the flyover was completed while the remaining work was completed in eight years.