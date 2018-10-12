Vidyasagar University declares degree part 2 results for BA, B.Sc and B.Com, check at vidyasagar.ac.in

The Vidyasagar University, West Bengal has declared the degree part 2 results for BA, B.Sc and B.Com streams. The students who have appeared in the examination can download their results from the University’s official website vidyasagar.ac.in. The Vidyasagar University Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Arts (B.A) and Bachelor of Commerce part 2 exam results can also be accessed from the third party websites, www.exametc.com and www.indiaresults.com.

The Vidyasagar University has released the results for third year Degree General as well as Honours programmes of BA and B.Com Part-II, while for B.Sc Part-II, the exam results of General programmes are available.

Steps to download Vidyasagar University Part 2 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – http://vidyasagar.ac.in/

Step 2: Under ‘BA, B.SC. & B.COM. (PART 2) EXAM 2018 RESULT’ click on ‘View Result’ hyperlink

Step 3: Click on Link-1 | Link-2 given with ‘BA, B.SC. & B.COM. (PART 2) EXAM 2018 RESULT’

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and Click on the Search tab

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for further reference