Vice president Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi greet people on Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, saying that the teachings of Prophet Mohammad will continue to spread the message of peace.

“My greetings to Muslim brethren on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi… His life and preachings will continue to inspire all to spread peace and happiness,” Naidu tweeted. In his message on Twitter, Modi said “may the teachings of Prophet Mohammad further the spirit of harmony in our society”.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birthday of Prophet Mohammad and is commemorated in the third month in the Islamic calendar.