Vasco da Gama-Patna train derailment: Railways announces ex- gratia of Rs 5 lakh, orders probe

New Delhi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday condoled the death of three passengers, who died after 13 coaches of the Patna-Vasco Da Gama express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Manikpur. He ordered a probe.

“Immediate rescue and relief operations started and an inquiry ordered into the derailment of Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express at Manikpur, UP. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” Goyal said in a tweet.

The train going towards Patna, met with an accident at 4.18 a.m. at the Manikpur Station. Railway Ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena told IANS that railways has announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the kin of the deceased, while Rs one lakh for the passengers with grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for those with simple injuries.

“Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani has rushed to the accident site,” he added. The 13 derailed coaches comprise S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9, S10, S11, two extra sleeper coaches and two general coaches. Two of the victims were identified as Deepak Patel and his father Ram Swaroop from Betia, Bihar.

The third person succumbed to his injuries later.