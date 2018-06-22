Uttarakhand HC bans river rafting and paragliding in state, gives state govt two weeks to draft new policy

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has put a ban on white river rafting and paragliding across the state till a transparent policy is framed by the state government on adventure sports.

Underlining the need to regulate adventure sports like white river rafting and paragliding, a division bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Lokpal Singh in a recent order directed the state government to prepare a transparent policy on adventure sports in the state within two weeks. Till such a policy is framed, no paragliding, white river rafting and other water sports shall be permitted in the state of Uttarakhand, the court said.

The court order came on a PIL alleging issuance of illegal leases in favour of private parties in Ganga riverbed. The PIL contended that temporary structures are permitted to be set up on the banks of river Ganga and rafting is carried out in the river by private entrepreneurs in the river without any legal sanction.