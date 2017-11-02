Uttar Pradesh: Woman burnt alive for resisting rape

Badaun (UP): A 27-year-old woman was burnt alive allegedly by her brother-in-law at a village here after she resisted his attempt to rape her, the police said today. The incident took place last night when Neelam, a widow, was alone at her house in Labhari, they said, adding that she died on the spot. The police said that the woman’s father has lodged a complaint and a search has been launched to arrest the accused, Jitendra. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, they said.